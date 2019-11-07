Get your game on at the 81st annual Bingo and Raffle Night fundraiser, Saturday, Nov. 23 for the Calistoga Firefighters Association, at the Napa County Fairgrounds in Calistoga.
This annual fundraiser is the only event held by the Calistoga Firefighters Association asking the community for support. The funds raised through bingo games, silent auction, raffles, and ticket sales are used to benefit the community in many ways including providing enhanced equipment and training, as well as donations to youth groups, scholarships, toy drives, and other youth and senior programs.
Doors to the Tubbs building will open at 5 p.m. with games set to begin at 6 p.m. Bingo packets will be available for $35 and will allow you to play all 12 games. Great prizes will also be raffled off from premiere items in the silent auction and credit cards will be accepted.
Donations can also be mailed to the Calistoga Firefighters Association, P.O. Box 786, Calistoga, CA 94515, Tax I.D. 368-0001300, or dropped off at the Calistoga Fire Station.