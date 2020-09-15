 Skip to main content
Calistoga Firefighters save the day for visitors during recent PSPS event
Community

Calistoga Firefighters save the day for visitors during recent PSPS event

  • Updated
Danielle Partyka and her daughter, Grace, were visiting Calistoga last week when PG&E’s PSPS was in effect. They were visiting her dad, who lives in a part of town that isn’t powered up by the backup generators, and she had schoolwork to do.

They rode their bicycles into town, and to the fire station, where firefighters on duty created a desk for her and provided bottled water.

Mother and daughter are from La Crosse, Wisc. Grace is in the second grade, and “The school is very strict about truancy and she has three zoom meetings a day,” Partyka said.

“The firefighters have done so many wonderful things. To take care of your planet, the community, and then education on top it,” she said. “They truly went above and beyond.”  

The crew on Sept. 9 was Blake McCormick, Scott Glaholt, and Cody Thomas, who also shared stories of their own families, and online school experiences with the Partyka’s.

Grace comes to Calistoga with her mother, to visit her dad who lives on Foothill Boulevard, and usually stays for a couple of months.

While the power outage was “a completely different and humbling experience,” Partyka said, it turned out to be “refreshing. I love positive news and kind people."

You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.

