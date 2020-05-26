Calistoga Fit outdoor classes to resume at Pioneer Park

Calistoga Fit is excited to share that they have resumed select outdoor fitness classes at Pioneer Park. All classes are to be conducted under the most recent safe social distancing guidelines outlined by the Napa County public health officer.

"We are still hosting virtual classes as well but excited to bring the community back together safely, to work to promote their health and wellness," said the facility's owner, Jacqi Almond.

The outdoor class schedule for June is as follows:

Saturday: Bootcamp, 8-8:45 a.m.

Monday: HITT, 6-6:45 p.m.

Tuesday: Dirty 30, 5:15-5:45 p.m.

Wednesday: Hatha Yoga, 6-7:15 p.m.

Thursday: Dirty 30, 5:15-5:45 p.m.

Classes will continue to be reserved online at calistogafitness.com.

"We understand that not everyone might feel comfortable attending in-person classes just yet so we will continue to offer several Zoom classes as well," Almond said.