It was as if they had been waiting in the wings.
Just hours after an advisory fire evacuation order was lifted on Oct. 31, Calisotgans in costumes poured into downtown for the annual Halloween Parade.
Spirits were high, faced were painted, and costumes were elaborate. Big Bird led his party of Sesame Street characters down Lincoln Avenue; scary-masked ghosts and blow-up aliens snaked through the throng; girls adorned with wide flaring bat wings followed by a man dressed as a big fluffy chicken; even four-legged friends got into the action.
Along with the gaiety, the Kincade Fire, that burned more than 77,000 acres in nearby Sonoma County and threatened to jump the county line into Calistoga during the week was not completely forgotten. Firefighters posed for photos with toddlers in costume, and Calisotga Elementary School third-grader Saul Ceron Padilla drove his own “fire truck” with a sign thanking first responders.