Calistoga High School senior is Arts Council Napa Valley Student of the Month

ACNV is currently reaching out to teachers throughout the county seeking nominees for February. All winners will be recognized with a certificate and invited to an award and scholarship ceremony in the spring. If you know someone, a teacher, or a student who deserves recognition, please direct them to the ACNV website, artscouncilnapavalley.org/ for full details, including the Call for Nominees document. Only teachers and educators can nominate students for recognition. Nominations are due by 5 p.m., Feb. 21.