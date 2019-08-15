The UC Master Gardeners of Napa County invite the community to join them for a public gardening workshop, “Home Vineyard Part 2 — Calistoga.” This workshop will be held on Saturday, Sept. 14, 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at a home vineyard in Calistoga (address will be provided upon registration).
Join the UC Master Gardeners home vineyard team as they share techniques to maintain your new or existing home vineyard. The workshop will cover fall and winter activities in the vineyard, highlighting sustainable and regenerative farming techniques to improve soil health. We will share conventional and organic farming steps to take during the fall to put you on-track for a successful 2020 growing season.
This workshop will be held outdoors under cover. Please wear clothing and shoes appropriate for walking through the vineyard.
There is a charge of $5 per person for this workshop. Registration is required, seating is limited. Fees are non-refundable and non-transferable unless the workshop is canceled. Register online at http://ucanr.edu/2019homevyd2. For additional information, please call (707) 253-4221. Upvalley and American Canyon residents can call toll-free at (877) 279-3065.