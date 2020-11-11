Calistoga Hot Springs, Solage named in 10 Best Hot Springs in the U.S.

Travel & Leisure Magazine recently listed Calistoga Spa Hot Springs and Solage among 10 of the Best Hot Springs in the U.S.
"Calistoga is known for its abundant hot springs. Several resorts in the area offer mineral pools where visitors can enjoy the waters. Calistoga Spa Hot Springs, for example, has four geothermal mineral pools, including a hot whirlpool and a warm lap pool. For those looking for a luxurious stay during their wine country trip, Solage, Auberge Resorts Collection is home to an expansive spa with a bathhouse featuring geothermal pools of ranging temperatures," the magazine wrote.
Also on the list are Hot Springs State Park, Thermopolis, Wyoming; Travertine Hot Springs, Bridgeport, California; Chena Hot Springs Resort, Fairbanks, Alaska; Dunton Hot Springs, Dolores, Colorado; Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming, Montana, and Idaho; Castle Hot Springs, Arizona; Hot Springs National Park, Hot Springs, Arkansas; Glenwood Springs, Colorado; and Truth or Consequences, New Mexico.
