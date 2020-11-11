Calistoga Hot Springs, Solage named in 10 Best Hot Springs in the U.S.

"Calistoga is known for its abundant hot springs. Several resorts in the area offer mineral pools where visitors can enjoy the waters. Calistoga Spa Hot Springs, for example, has four geothermal mineral pools, including a hot whirlpool and a warm lap pool. For those looking for a luxurious stay during their wine country trip, Solage, Auberge Resorts Collection is home to an expansive spa with a bathhouse featuring geothermal pools of ranging temperatures," the magazine wrote.