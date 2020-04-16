Calistoga Intuitive Healer helps traumatized animals

A few examples of the kinds of healing Kraft offers includes treating animals for muscle or disc injuries, and emotional trauma. She has treated anxious show dogs in the ring, fearful pets after the Napa earthquake, and injuries that cause neurological weaknesses. She indicates “I have treated several dogs that have become weak or paralyzed in one or more of their legs due to injury, and with just a few treatments, returned them to full strength. As for people, I have been able to clear emotional stress and worry following major fires, the loss of a loved one or pet, or just the daily stress in our lives, and of course I address physical injuries.”

Kraft uses energy healing and several advanced tools such as Cold Laser Therapy (using low levels of light) to bring her clients into balance in both body and mind. A unique aspect of her care is treating her clients from a distance, allowing her to work literally around the globe.

“We are all connected energetically and I am able to bridge the distance to the animal or person with just their picture,” she said.

Another story here at home occurred with Peaceful the camel. An animal reserve on Cobb Mountain contacted Dr. Kraft to treat Peaceful for lower back pain and a knee injury. Her success with Peaceful led to treating several other camels associated with the center.