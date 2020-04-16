Calistoga Intuitive Healer helps traumatized animals

Just like people, animals are subject to anxiety attacks and emotional stress. Calistoga Intuitive Healer Dr. Maryanne Kraft has been treating both animals and their people throughout the Napa Valley for the past 20 years. Her expertise has led her to many interesting clients, from elephants in Thailand rescued from the tourist trade, to camels in our own backyard on Cobb Mountain. Most of her practice includes dogs, cats, horses and their humans, but she looks forward to these unique clients and the opportunities of working with them.
One of her most memorable moments was when she was invited to Thailand to treat elephants at three different reserves that free elephants from the tourist trade. What these gentle giants have been put through is difficult to imagine. They stand quietly for hours in order to be photographed with tourists and fed what we would consider fast food. Elephants at one time were used to locate landmines in the jungle.
“One elephant I treated was under so much pain and emotional stress he would stand weaving back and forth on his front legs. As I started to laser him and do my healing, he stopped weaving, put his head down, and started to yawn,” Kraft said. This sign in an animal indicates they are relaxing. “It was an amazing sight for all of us, including the top vet in the country, to see that same healing reaction that I see when working with a small dog. It was heartwarming.”
A few examples of the kinds of healing Kraft offers includes treating animals for muscle or disc injuries, and emotional trauma. She has treated anxious show dogs in the ring, fearful pets after the Napa earthquake, and injuries that cause neurological weaknesses. She indicates “I have treated several dogs that have become weak or paralyzed in one or more of their legs due to injury, and with just a few treatments, returned them to full strength. As for people, I have been able to clear emotional stress and worry following major fires, the loss of a loved one or pet, or just the daily stress in our lives, and of course I address physical injuries.”
Kraft uses energy healing and several advanced tools such as Cold Laser Therapy (using low levels of light) to bring her clients into balance in both body and mind. A unique aspect of her care is treating her clients from a distance, allowing her to work literally around the globe.
“We are all connected energetically and I am able to bridge the distance to the animal or person with just their picture,” she said.
Another story here at home occurred with Peaceful the camel. An animal reserve on Cobb Mountain contacted Dr. Kraft to treat Peaceful for lower back pain and a knee injury. Her success with Peaceful led to treating several other camels associated with the center.
“Peaceful was very gentle, as he had been raised by one handler and caretaker, but he was still a flighty camel. One day when he was not so excited about his treatment, he spit at me. He was in a bad mood that day,” joked Kraft, laughing.
Raised in Southern California, Kraft was a horse trainer and showed as a professional on the show jumping circuit, but eventually received her doctorate in chiropractic methods. She continued to follow her love for animals and was trained and certified in Veterinary Orthopedic Manipulation, a type of chiropractic care for animals. She soon balanced her practice between the treatment of animals and people, and uses different advanced tools and her own intuitive talent in order to heal her clients.
During these uncertain times, taking keeping our health in balance is more important than ever and it is powerful to know there are healers that can offer us this type of care.
Kraft feels that animals connect powerfully with their owners, as they often embrace our stress. To that end, she has just completed a soon-to-be-published children’s book titled “Animal Messages for Our Kids.”
Kraft can be reached at 942-1700 and her email is dcmkraft@hotmail.com.
