The Christmas holiday festivities in Calistoga begin Nov. 30 this year and culminate with the annual Lighted Tractor Parade at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 1.
The celebration begins Friday, Nov. 30 at 4 p.m. with face painting, ornament making and more at the Holiday Village Tree Lighting. Enjoy house-made gumbo from Evangeline, holiday treats and beverages, and Calistoga wines in the Calistoga Winegrowers’ North Pole Wine Garden. The event is presented by the Calistoga Chamber of Commerce and the City of Calistoga.
After the tree lighting, follow Santa Claus on his lighted tractor over to the Mount View Hotel for photos.
Shops along the main street downtown will be open until 8 p.m. to kick off holiday shopping. Stop into downtown tasting rooms to “follow the gingerbread man” and vote for your favorite wine and gingerbread cookie pairings.
The Holly Trolley will provide complimentary Holiday Lights Tours of decorated neighborhoods with stops at the tree lighting, Calistoga Train Depot and West End Antiques District.
Also ride The Trolley between the Calistoga Christmas Faire and the Calistoga Farmers Market in downtown from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., on Saturday, Dec. 1.
Holiday festivities include booths with artisan goods. Entertainment includes performers, carolers, dancers and more.
The festivities culminate with the much-anticipated 23rd annual Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade in a procession down Lincoln Avenue from 7 – 8 p.m. In all, 60 unique tractors, floats and farm equipment make their way downtown under falling “snow”. The Parade has been ranked No. 2 on Condé Nast Traveler’s list of “The World's Most Over-the-Top Christmas Parades,” and why USA Today has twice nominated the Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade for a 10 Best Readers’ Choice Award for Holiday Parades.
Saturday, Dec. 1 is one of the busiest evenings of the year at Calistoga restaurants, so its best to reserve early.
New to the festivities is Holiday Brunch Menus on Sunday, Dec. 2. Check CalistogaHolidayVillage.com for details on participating restaurants. For information on lodging packages to enjoy the full weekend of festivities, go to CalistogaHolidayVillage.com or call 942-6333. You can also find event information on Facebook at Facebook.com/CalistogaVisitors.