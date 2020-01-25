From now until March 31, Calistoga Motor Lodge and Spa will be offering a special “Valentine’s Day Brewmance” package for those looking for a new experience to Napa Valley. Guests will be able to book a two night stay at 15% off their best available rate and enjoy a 6-pack of locally made Barrel Brothers beer waiting in room. The package also includes a $50 gift card to Mad Fritz Brewing to taste their latest lineup as well as a $50 credit for services at the hotel’s onsite spa - MoonAcre Spa and Baths.
Rates start at $170 plus taxes and fees and can be booked via the link here. Or contact the Motor Lodge at (707) 942-0991.