The Climate Connection

Calistoga named among The Climate Connection's Climate Champions

Climate Change
Napa Climate NOW!, a nonprofit organization advancing climate action based on the latest climate science, has announced the recipients of its fourth annual Climate Champion awards.

Every year, champions are named in five categories — youth activist, local business, elected official, community group or agency, and community activist.

“We are pleased to announce this year’s Climate Champions,” said Chris Benz, Napa Climate NOW! co-founder. “Each one has demonstrated not only in word, but in deed, what it means to advocate for smart climate action.”

“In particular this year, we honor the legacy of John Glaser, whose lifelong work set an example for generations yet to come about the danger of unmitigated climate change and what we must do to change course.”

The 2021 awardees include:

Community Group

Antoinette Mailliard

Antoinette Mailliard, chairwoman of the Calistoga Green Committee

Calistoga’s Green Committee for their work pushing forward a Climate Emergency Resolution, including a strong call to reach zero net climate pollution by 2030, and efforts to support a sensible ban on gasoline-powered leaf blowers to improve air quality, reduce noise pollution, and protect the environment. Antoinette Mailliard, the chairwoman of the Calistoga Green Committee, accepted the award on the group's behalf. 

Community Activist

John Glaser

John Glaser

John Glaser, in memoriam, for his service on the city of Napa’s General Plan Advisory Committee and his tireless efforts to include a strongly-worded Climate Change and Sustainability Element. 

Elected Official

Mark Joseph

Mark Joseph

Mark Joseph, American Canyon City Councilmember, for his support of American Canyon’s gas station moratorium, General Plan Amendments on climate change to allow for a citywide ban of additional gas stations, and consistent advocacy for a Climate Change Emergency Resolution. 

Youth Activist

Emily Bit

Emily Bit
Alisha Karesh

Alisha Karesh 

Emily Bit and Alisa Karesh, co-presidents of Schools for Climate Action, for their work on the Fossil Free Future Campaign, informative presentations to the Countywide Climate Action Committee, the City Councils of American Canyon, St. Helena, and Calistoga advocating for a Climate Emergency Resolution, their advocacy for a “Time Out for Trees” tree protection ordinance, and their work to phase out the opening of additional gas stations. 

Local Business 

Bob Massaro

Bob Massaro

Healthy Buildings, Napa and CEO Bob Massaro for pioneering high-performing, energy-efficient home design, as well as for his work on the city of Napa Planning Commission to press for more sustainable construction of new developments.

“For the fourth time in as many years Napa Climate Now! recognizes those in our community who consistently act in exemplary ways as they speak up and reach out to inform us of the impact of climate change on our local environment. We are pleased to honor their achievements and committed to supporting their continuing efforts,” said Lynne Baker, Napa Climate NOW! acting co-chair.

Recipients will be honored at an outdoor award ceremony in early January. Future articles for the Napa Climate NOW! Climate Connections column in The Weekly Calistogan will feature more details on each of the Climate Champions.

About Napa Climate NOW! Napa Climate NOW! is a local non-profit citizens’ group advocating for smart climate solutions based on the latest climate science, part of 350 Bay Area. Visit Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter posts @napaclimatenow or napa.350bayarea.org.

