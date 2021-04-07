Calistoga named one of Travel and Leisure's best small towns

“Even with a Four Seasons resort set to open sometime in 2021, Calistoga is still the chillest small town in Napa Valley. It’s where you go to relax, sip, and repeat,” the publication states in its March 30 edition. “The area is best known for its natural hot springs and mud baths. Don’t miss out on Old Faithful, one of three geysers in the world with the ‘Old Faithful’ designation.”