Calistoga named one of Travel and Leisure's best small towns

Downtown Calistoga

Downtown Calistoga.

 Weekly Calistogan file photo

Calistoga has been named one of Travel and Leisure Magazine’s 10 best small towns in California.

“Even with a Four Seasons resort set to open sometime in 2021, Calistoga is still the chillest small town in Napa Valley. It’s where you go to relax, sip, and repeat,” the publication states in its March 30 edition. “The area is best known for its natural hot springs and mud baths. Don’t miss out on Old Faithful, one of three geysers in the world with the ‘Old Faithful’ designation.”

Calistoga joins Ojai, Sausalito, Avalon, Solvang, Carmel-by-the-sea, St. Helena, Sonoma, Pismo Beach, and Tahoe City in the distinction for cities with a population of 15,000 or less.

Hot Yoga Calistoga owner Anne Seaver leads a yoga class on Halloween.

