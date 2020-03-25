Calistoga Parks & Rec creates an At Home Recreation Resource Guide

Calistoga Parks and Recreation has launched an At Home Recreation Resource Guide starting this week. There are ideas for activities that can be done while at home, and the department will be updating the guide with ideas daily.

You can find the site at http://www.ci.calistoga.ca.us/city-hall/departments-services/parks- recreation/at-home-recreation-resource-center.

Additionally, if you have any great resources that you want to share you can send them to Parks and Rec director Rachel Melick at rmelick@ci.calistoga.ca.us.

Additionally, make sure you check out @calistogarecreation on Instagram and Calistoga Parks and Recreation on Facebook for a #recreationremedy. These are posts that provide a short recreation activity to do each day! Make sure to post and tag @calistogarecreation with your #recreationremedy.

