Calistoga Pilates to conduct Mindfulness workshops in person and online via Zoom

Calistoga Pilates will offer two workshops on mindfullness live in person and via video on Tuesday, March 24 and Tuesday, March 31.
Both workshops are from 6:30 to 8 p.m., and will be held at Calistoga Pilates studio, 1336B Lincoln Ave., on the second floor. The workshop will also be offered live through Zoom, an online video conference platform. The workshops are free and open to the public and no pre-registration is required. For those not able to attend in person, a live Zoom broadcast will be available at the time of the event at https://zoom.us/j/970507651.
Leading the workshops will be JoAnn Saccato, a certified Mindfulness Training Institute teacher and author of 'Mindful and Intentional Living: A Path to Peace, Clarity and Freedom,' a book that teaches the foundational practices of mindfulness coupled with working actively with intentions to create a life aligned with heart, mind and body.
"This workshop is designed for those curious about mindfulness and wanting to explore practices with gentle guidance," said Saccato, who has practiced mindfulness for over 25 years and has taught for over six years.
Mindfulness is an umbrella term used for a large body of popular health and wellness practices based on purposefully bringing a curious, kind and non-judgmental attention to moment by moment experience. This scientifically proven approach helps increase focus and attention, reduce stress and stress-related illnesses, reduce anxiety, reduce relapses in addiction, decrease incidences of and relapses with depression, and aids in sleep and digestive disorders. It has also been shown to increase well being, life satisfaction and happiness, as well as improved social relationships.
Jill Hoff, owner of Calistoga Pilates Studio, has been teaching mind/body fitness classes (Pilates, Nia Technique, etc.) in the Napa Valley since the early '90s. Pilates is a balanced way of strengthening and conditioning the body while working with good body alignment, overall flexibility and breath. It is also used to support healing from injuries and replacement surgeries. Nia Technique is a fun aerobic and sensory-based movement class that pulls from dance, martial arts and floor play (yoga, pilates, etc.).
"It was synchronistic that JoAnn approached me now as I have been putting more time into my own meditation practices," Hoff said. "I am very excited to bring a mindfulness teacher into the studio and community. It can definitely benefit a Pilates practice, but also your life as a whole. We spend time a lot of time conditioning our bodies, though not giving the same attention to our hearts and minds. Mindfulness helps create a balanced embodiment of all three."
A brief history and definition of mindfulness, recent scientific findings, and simple guided exercises including sensory awareness, gentle movement and a loving kindness practice will be explored at the 90-minute workshop. Attendees are invited to wear comfortable clothing and easily removable shoes. Seated, standing and movement exercises will be explored.
For more information on the workshop, visit www.MindfulAndIntentionalLiving.com or call Saccato at 707-350-1719. For more information on Calistoga Pilates, visit www.CalistogaPilates.com or call Hoff at 707-396-2442.