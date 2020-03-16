Calistoga Pilates to conduct Mindfulness workshops in person and online via Zoom

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Mindfulness is an umbrella term used for a large body of popular health and wellness practices based on purposefully bringing a curious, kind and non-judgmental attention to moment by moment experience. This scientifically proven approach helps increase focus and attention, reduce stress and stress-related illnesses, reduce anxiety, reduce relapses in addiction, decrease incidences of and relapses with depression, and aids in sleep and digestive disorders. It has also been shown to increase well being, life satisfaction and happiness, as well as improved social relationships.

Jill Hoff, owner of Calistoga Pilates Studio, has been teaching mind/body fitness classes (Pilates, Nia Technique, etc.) in the Napa Valley since the early '90s. Pilates is a balanced way of strengthening and conditioning the body while working with good body alignment, overall flexibility and breath. It is also used to support healing from injuries and replacement surgeries. Nia Technique is a fun aerobic and sensory-based movement class that pulls from dance, martial arts and floor play (yoga, pilates, etc.).