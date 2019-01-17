Calistoga plans mindfulness meditation retreat
A mindfulness meditation retreat, led by Ian McIver, will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays, Jan. 19 and 26 at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St.
It is offered by Napa Valley College and the city of Calistoga Parks and Recreation Department and is free for Calistoga residents.
Embedded within this two session workshop-formatted retreat is the recognition of the tools you already have for cultivating a different relationship between you and the things that challenge you in your life. This is an opportunity to rediscover and reconnect with that inner wisdom and deep knowing, and to access the qualities and strengths that resides within you, to help you establish ease and non-striving in meditation and everyday activities. This experiential day offers a safe, supportive and caring environment to learn about yourself and to deepen your meditation practice.
Mclver is a mindfulness practitioner and teacher whose 30 year practice includes studying the work of Jon Kabat-Zinn, founder of the Mindfulness- Based Stress Reduction (MBSR). Mclver holds the MBSR Teacher Training Certificate through the Center for Mindfulness at the UC San Diego School of Medicine.
All students must register through City of Calistoga Parks & Recreation Department, online or by phone 707-942-2838. Pre-registration is requested by Jan. 17.