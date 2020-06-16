Calistoga Pool now open, swim lessons begin

While registration for lap swim and aqua aerobatics is closed and the classes are full, class signups are open for many of the sessions offered through July 9, according to Rachel Melick, Calistoga’s Pool and Recreation Director.

Now that the school year is over, many students have been without much physical exercise, and the free swim lessons offered to Calistoga children make sense. Due to distance requirement safety measures during COVID-19, each class is limited to two and three students. For further information please call 707-942-2838.