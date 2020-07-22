Calistoga Ranch and Chateau Montelena partner for new tasting experience

Tasting: One 2008 Chardonnay and a vertical of six Cabernet Sauvignons, vintages 2003 through 2008

Vintner’s Dinner – $2,500 per couple

Tasting: vertical of three Chardonnays, vintages 2008 through 2010 and a vertical of three Cabernet Sauvignons, vintages 2002, 2005 and 2007. Tasting hosted by Chateau Montelena principal.

The experience includes dinner in the indoor/outdoor private dining room at Calistoga Ranch’s restaurant The Lakehouse. The pair can choose one Chardonnay and one Cabernet from their tasting to enjoy with dinner and will receive a signed magnum of 2016 Estate Cabernet Sauvignon.

The Ultimate Wine Country Dinner with Bo Barrett – $5,000 per person, available for groups of two to six people

Tasting: one Chardonnay from each decade, starting in the ‘80s and one Cabernet Sauvignon from each decade, starting in the ‘70s. Tasting hosted by winemaker Matt Crafton or CEO Bo Barrett, pending availability.

The experience also includes dinner paired with a Chardonnay and Cabernet Sauvignon from the tasting, a one-year Montelena Estate Cabernet Futures Membership and a signed 3L of Cabernet Sauvignon from the 1970s or 1980s.