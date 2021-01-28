Calistoga rapper Jonah Pelter does it his way

By later that summer, the Peltz and P.B. had recorded about 20 songs, and they released their first album in 2018. It’s titled “O.B.K.” which stands for “Our Brother’s Keeper.” They use their own recording equipment, also collaborating with music advisor Jose Hernandez.

Pelter puts out his music on several streaming platforms including Spotify and Apple Music. Since the advent of online platforms, music artists no longer need a contract with a record company to get “airtime” and find their audience, Pelter said. For a yearly rate, small distribution websites help artists easily upload their music and cover art, and get it out there to streaming services and stores. They can also help plan your release.

“We completely learned this ourselves. The industry has become totally accessible to people like me,” Pelter said.

Meanwhile, he hasn’t quit his day job, managing an environmental nonprofit in Santa Rosa. Pelter’s ambitions do not include signing with a record label, but rather building a following while keeping creative control, and staying unafraid to dig into his personal emotions and philosophy.

“Being truthful in your music, and sometimes telling an uncomfortable truth, is, for me, the best form of music,” he said.