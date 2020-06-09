Calistoga Read Aloud program continues even after elementary school closure

When school came to a screeching halt on March 16, so ended the Read Aloud Partners - those dedicated community members who weekly spent time in classrooms at Calistoga Elementary School, inspiring children with their love of books and reading.

But guess what? It didn’t all stop. Several RAPPers joined weekly Zoom classroom meetings and read via the internet to their classes. Daisy Bogart’s class continued to enjoy Ramona Asmus’s fun sessions. Trudy Bouligny read silly poetry like Roald Dahl's 'Revolting Rhymes 'to Mrs. Henry’s 4th graders. Cathy Prevost gathered local 5th graders in her yard with social distancing. She said, “ The neighborhood children have met with me twice for reading on Sunday afternoons. Now we’re starting 'Old Mother Westwind.' We all love the stories. My father, Jack, would read this book to me and my sister at bedtime. Great memories that encouraged me to keep my nose stuck in a book for over 60 years!"