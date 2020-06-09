Calistoga Read Aloud program continues even after elementary school closure

When school came to a screeching halt on March 16, so ended the Read Aloud Partners - those dedicated community members who weekly spent time in classrooms at Calistoga Elementary School, inspiring children with their love of books and reading.
But guess what? It didn’t all stop. Several RAPPers joined weekly Zoom classroom meetings and read via the internet to their classes. Daisy Bogart’s class continued to enjoy Ramona Asmus’s fun sessions. Trudy Bouligny read silly poetry like Roald Dahl's 'Revolting Rhymes 'to Mrs. Henry’s 4th graders. Cathy Prevost gathered local 5th graders in her yard with social distancing. She said, “ The neighborhood children have met with me twice for reading on Sunday afternoons. Now we’re starting 'Old Mother Westwind.' We all love the stories. My father, Jack, would read this book to me and my sister at bedtime. Great memories that encouraged me to keep my nose stuck in a book for over 60 years!"
Then with wonderful support from Nicole Lamare, CES Principal, Soroptimist International of Calistoga was able to deliver brand new books for every CES students to take home in their final Home Study Packets for summer reading. Despite the crazy school situation, the Soroptimist's gave three book gifts to every student during the year to help build home libraries for Calistoga families.
Finally many RAPPers sent individual notes to their students to encourage summer reading and let them know they were not forgotten. And, colorful, heartfelt e-notes were received from the 5th grade class from a virtual assignment they were given to creatively thank the Soroptimist Club members for their Summer books.