Calistoga Rotary Club adapts to changing times

In three more years, the Calistoga Rotary Club will celebrate its 100th anniversary of serving the community. Though the club is still vital, it is facing new challenges, including finding new members.
Service clubs like Rotary have traditionally been a place for business owners to make connections. But the way people network has changed. In a social media world, in-person networking is not as critical as it once was, and the pandemic didn’t help.
The majority of the Calistoga club’s members are 60 years or older. Total membership is now at 51, down by about half a dozen from where it was 10 years ago. During the pandemic, some members could not adapt to Zoom meetings, and some clubs are still not meeting in person.
“It’s been an interesting year for members. We have members, and then we have ghost members, as some are not ready yet to meet in person, or those who don’t want to meet on Zoom,” said Kathy Flamson, a longtime Rotary member who also served as District Governor from 2019 to 2020.
Rotary is not alone in experiencing membership issues. Soroptimist, Lions and Kiwanis are pretty much all in the same place.
“People tend not to see these clubs as relevant to them,” said Kevin Eisenberg, Rotary Club of Calistoga Chair.
But services clubs are very relevant to communities. In a typical year, pre-pandemic, the Rotary Club was raising (net) $50,000-$60,000 per year at their annual fundraiser, the majority of which goes towards high school scholarships. Students receive $1,000-$1,500 each, sometimes for up to four years. Recently the club started giving preschool scholarships as well.
The Rotary gives out more funding for scholarships than any other organization in Calistoga, Eisenberg said, “And that has to continue.”
The club also donated to the construction of the Community Pool, and the new Boys & Girls Club building, They also give to UpValley Family Centers, the Food Bank, and have pledged $100,000 toward completion of the Brannan Center.
The service clubs in Calistoga have also lost their main venue, with the closure of the Fairgrounds. The Club tried raising funds with online Bingo this year, and “It was a disaster, in my book,” said Jim Flamson, a longtime member who has also served as president of the club.
Not just a man’s club
Part of the problem with Rotary’s membership is historical baggage.
Rotary was founded in Chicago in 1905. Clubs soon formed in San Francisco and Los Angeles, and today there are more than 3,200 Rotary clubs in more than 200 countries around the world.
Born and raised in Calistoga, Jim Flamson said, “I was just thrilled to be in the club,” recalling many things Rotary did out in the community like donating park benches, cleaning up the highway, sponsoring a Little League Team (back then there were four in town), and bought equipment for the volunteer fire department.
Years ago, Rotary Clubs around the world also raise funds to eradicate polio internationally, though much of the credit goes to the March of Dimes.
“I remember walking through town seeing my Rotary buddies with their blue shirts on going door-to-door collecting donations,” Flamson said. “It really solidified my resolve to get back into Rotary. But it was a different world then, too.”
Back then, women were not allowed to join the club, even as spouses of members. While Jim was a full-fledged member, his wife, Kathy, was a “Rotary Ann” or wife of a Rotarian.
“I don’t know why, that was the stupidest thing I ever heard in my life,” Kathy Flamson said. “We had our own jobs like decorating when the district governor came to visit, all of the typical ‘little woman’ jobs.”
It was not until the late 1980’s that women were allowed admittance into the Rotary, and it took a Supreme Court ruling to overturn the policy.
Even still, up until about nine years ago, one of the clubs in Humboldt County had not allowed women members until threatened with revocation of their charter, Eisenberg said. The club relented, admitted a woman, and several “die hard” members quit the club.
“That was the best thing that ever happened. Since, the club has had several women presidents,” he said, noting the Calistoga Club is 38% female, higher than the district as a whole, higher than the U.S., and “definitely higher than Rotary International as a whole.”
Jim Flamson agreed. “It’s the best thing that ever happened to Rotary. If not for women in the club I’m not sure we’d still exist.”
The first woman international president of the club comes into office next year.
Said Kathy Flamson, “I love being in the Rotary, I love what it stands for.”
Adapting with the times
The two main obstacles for prospective members are time and money. Members pay $341 a year in dues, and $60 a month for weekly Thursday lunches, during which the meetings are held. There are also periodic “fines” for fun and minor “infractions” like having a birthday or anniversary, as another way for the club to raise funds.
Rotary International has been trying to address the membership issue in a number of ways, Eisenberg said, by emphasizing mentorship, holding more efficient meetings, and opening up to more virtual meetings and flexible schedules.
Part of the solution is also more proactive word-of-mouth.
“In the past, we’ve been pretty shy about proselytizing,” Eisenberg said. “The organization had really become very traditional, and up until 10-12 years ago had devolved with some over-reliance on traditions. But I think the membership issues really forced the organization to adapt.”
Prospective members are brought in with a low-pressure suggestion from other members. Come to a meeting, and if you like it come to another one. If not, that’s OK too. The club isn’t just out for warm bodies.
“We’re looking for people who have a sense of service and participation. If they don’t really want to be a part of Rotary, they’re not going to last,” Eisenberg said.
The biggest challenge for the Calistoga Rotary is expanding the ethnic and racial reach, Eisenberg said. The club has three Latinx members, including City Councilmember Irais Lopez-Ortega, and the most recent member Raphael Mendoza. Some may know “Rafa” from Bank of the West where he is branch manager.
One of the reasons Mendoza said he joined was to get to know other business owners in the community, which also helps in his banking position. But beyond that, “It goes farther than business referrals. I love how it’s all community-oriented,” he said. “I was intrigued by helping the town, especially youth, and the student exchange program. He added that members have also helped him expand his wine palate.
Though the club is still a beneficial way to make business contacts, Eisenberg says. “In terms of actual friendship, there is no substitute for meeting people in person,” he said. “And I think there are young people who are starting to realize that there are other benefits, that it’s not just a place to enhance your businesses connections.”
Though the club donates to many causes in the community, “It’s not just about writing checks,” Jim Flamson said. “We’re offering an opportunity to magnify your ability to do good works locally and internationally, in a friendly and supportive environment.”
