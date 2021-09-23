Calistoga Rotary Club adapts to changing times

In three more years, the Calistoga Rotary Club will celebrate its 100th anniversary of serving the community. Though the club is still vital, it is facing new challenges, including finding new members.

Service clubs like Rotary have traditionally been a place for business owners to make connections. But the way people network has changed. In a social media world, in-person networking is not as critical as it once was, and the pandemic didn’t help.

The majority of the Calistoga club’s members are 60 years or older. Total membership is now at 51, down by about half a dozen from where it was 10 years ago. During the pandemic, some members could not adapt to Zoom meetings, and some clubs are still not meeting in person.

“It’s been an interesting year for members. We have members, and then we have ghost members, as some are not ready yet to meet in person, or those who don’t want to meet on Zoom,” said Kathy Flamson, a longtime Rotary member who also served as District Governor from 2019 to 2020.

Rotary is not alone in experiencing membership issues. Soroptimist, Lions and Kiwanis are pretty much all in the same place.

“People tend not to see these clubs as relevant to them,” said Kevin Eisenberg, Rotary Club of Calistoga Chair.