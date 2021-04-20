Calistoga Rotary exchange student pays a visit to her host family in Finland

Calistoga Rotary Club exchange student Olivia Morgan spent the 2009 school year in Finland. Ten years later, she and her mom, Lisa, took a 10-year anniversary trip to visit Olivia's host family in Finland in 2019.

Lisa reports that Olivia now lives in Oakland, and she has taken up baking as a trade. She bakes artisan bread in big wood-fired ovens at an establishment in Oakland called Firebrand.

Rotarians remember the wonderful letters to the club that Olivia wrote while in Finland. She is a gifted writer, and it's still a passion, her mother reported.

As part of the Rotary's robust student exchange program, Lisa Morgan also served as a gracious Calistoga Rotary host mom for three incoming Rotary Exchange students including Ariane Dufrane from Belgium, in 2009; Sophie Szathmary from Hungary in 2010; and Margot Eyraud from France in 2012.