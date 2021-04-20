Calistoga Rotary exchange student pays a visit to her host family in Finland

Calistoga Rotary Exchange Student Olivia Morgan, far right, and mom Lisa Morgan (next to her) with Olivia's host family in Finland in 2019.
Submitted photo
FOR THE WEEKLY CALISTOGAN
Calistoga Rotary Club exchange student Olivia Morgan spent the 2009 school year in Finland. Ten years later, she and her mom, Lisa, took a 10-year anniversary trip to visit Olivia's host family in Finland in 2019.
Lisa reports that Olivia now lives in Oakland, and she has taken up baking as a trade. She bakes artisan bread in big wood-fired ovens at an establishment in Oakland called Firebrand.
Rotarians remember the wonderful letters to the club that Olivia wrote while in Finland. She is a gifted writer, and it's still a passion, her mother reported.
As part of the Rotary's robust student exchange program, Lisa Morgan also served as a gracious Calistoga Rotary host mom for three incoming Rotary Exchange students including Ariane Dufrane from Belgium, in 2009; Sophie Szathmary from Hungary in 2010; and Margot Eyraud from France in 2012.
Local artist Earl Thollander's daughter-in-law teases a new exhibit in Calistoga.
Close
A ribbon cutting by city officials on April 5 marked the opening of Calistoga's new Pioneer Park Bridge.
Lola Wines proprietors Seth, middle, and Rafaela Cripe, along with niece Marley, left, and Seth's mother, Nancy in Calistoga. Lucky posed for the photo as well.
The quaint 1800s LOLA house provides an excellent setting to showcase the wines, with a handful of tables amongst the trees.
As seen in 2012, Dieter Deiss was an avid Calistoga Rotarian and supporter of many community organizations.
Dieter Deiss always had the Napa Valley Vine Trail "close to his heart" as he joked with the camera.
In 2019, Dieter Deiss and his wife Gundi Deiss were honored with a bench plaque near mile marker 26.75 just south of Yountville honoring the long-time Vine Trail board member.
Hot Yoga Calistoga owner Anne Seaver has been struggling to to keep the business afloat during the pandemic. She hopes to reopen in June.
Calistoga Junior-Senior High School students held a carwash and tamale sale March 21 to raise funds for the Adopt a Senior project for graduates.
UpValley Family Centers provides support for families in the Calistoga and St. Helena school districts struggling with mental health and addiction.
In January, workers put final touches on the new Pioneer Park Bridge that spans the Napa River in Calistoga.
A ribbon cutting by city officials on April 5 marked the opening of Calistoga's new Pioneer Park Bridge.
The new Pioneer Park Pedestrian Bridge features a raised platform and rails. It was placed behind the public works department until installation was ready.
A ribbon cutting by city officials on April 5 marked the opening of Calistoga's new Pioneer Park Bridge.
Lola Wines proprietors Seth, middle, and Rafaela Cripe, along with niece Marley, left, and Seth's mother, Nancy in Calistoga. Lucky posed for the photo as well.
The quaint 1800s LOLA house provides an excellent setting to showcase the wines, with a handful of tables amongst the trees.
As seen in 2012, Dieter Deiss was an avid Calistoga Rotarian and supporter of many community organizations.
Dieter Deiss always had the Napa Valley Vine Trail "close to his heart" as he joked with the camera.
In 2019, Dieter Deiss and his wife Gundi Deiss were honored with a bench plaque near mile marker 26.75 just south of Yountville honoring the long-time Vine Trail board member.
Hot Yoga Calistoga owner Anne Seaver has been struggling to to keep the business afloat during the pandemic. She hopes to reopen in June.
Calistoga Junior-Senior High School students held a carwash and tamale sale March 21 to raise funds for the Adopt a Senior project for graduates.
UpValley Family Centers provides support for families in the Calistoga and St. Helena school districts struggling with mental health and addiction.
In January, workers put final touches on the new Pioneer Park Bridge that spans the Napa River in Calistoga.
A ribbon cutting by city officials on April 5 marked the opening of Calistoga's new Pioneer Park Bridge.
The new Pioneer Park Pedestrian Bridge features a raised platform and rails. It was placed behind the public works department until installation was ready.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!