Calistoga Rotary, Soroptimists help answer letters to Santa with delivery of gifts

A dozen Calistoga kids got a big surprise on Christmas morning as their letters to Santa Claus were answered by local elves delivering gifts.

Rotarian Rick Kaiser coordinated the logistics with Santa after inquiring about the letters and receiving them from the Calistoga Soroptimists, via the Post Office.

Kaiser, his wife, Teresa, and other members of the Calistoga Rotary Club then spent Christmas morning delivering presents to those who had written to Santa.

Kids had asked Santa to bring them Barbie Dolls, coloring books, balls, Nerf guns, stuffed animals, and a toy kitchen, among other items.

Helper elves also included fellow Rotarians Gerry Turgeon, Kevin Eisenberg, Jacob Gardner and Julia Leza Gardner.

As Kaiser presented the gifts he told kids that Santa was so impressed with their letters he wanted his helpers to deliver them in person.

"The smiles on the kids' faces was priceless," Leza Gardner said.

Kaiser agreed, saying, "It was the absolute highlight of my entire year."