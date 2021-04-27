 Skip to main content
Calistoga Rotary's Drive Thru Hoedown raises funds for scholarships

Calistoga Rotary's Drive Thru Hoedown raises funds for scholarships

Calistogans never fail to turn out for a worthy cause and the Rotary Club’s annual Harvest Hoedown Bar-B-Que and Bingo event was no exception.

On Saturday, Rotarians handed out about 160 dinners at the drive thru event, which was followed by a rousing round of online bingo.  

The Rotary Club’s big yearly fundraiser is normally held in the Tubbs Building at the Napa County Fairgrounds, with most of the funds raised from live and silent auctions. Social distancing regulations due to the pandemic have lowered expectations for fundraising organizations in general this year, with the replacement of online and drive thru formats.

The club normally sells about 225 tickets for the event. This year, along with the dinners, the club sold about 300 bingo cards for the online game.

In an average year, the club raises about $60,000 at the Hoedown. Altogether, the Club was hoping to raise $25,000, to at least continue its scholarship award program, and was helped this year by an anonymous matching donation of $5,000. 

All things considered, “We’re pleased,” said Rotarian President Julia Leza.

Rick and Dan Kaiser of Johnny’s Restaurant prepared the dinners and donated bottles of their namesake wine.

Bingo was hosted by Claire Durocq of Picayune Cellars, and prizes included wine and certificates for goods and services from local retailers.

The Calistoga Rotary grants more than $25,000 a year in scholarships to Calistoga High School seniors. It also funds numerous community programs such as animal encyclopedias for Calistoga Elementary third-graders; pre-school tuition assistance; Youth Leadership Training; Calistoga Youth Safety, Calistoga High School Interact Club; the Safe and Sober Grad Night party; and the Every 15 Minutes alcohol prevention program. Community organizations such as the Boys and Girls Club, Calistoga’s Boy Scout troop, UpValley Family Centers and the Calistoga Food Bank also receive subsidies from Rotary.

You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.

The Weekly Calistogan Editor

Cynthia Sweeney has been editor of The Weekly Calistogan since July, 2018. Previously, she was a reporter for the St. Helena Star, and North Bay Business Journal. She also spent a significant amount of time freelancing in Hawaii.

