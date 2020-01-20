{{featured_button_text}}

CAMi Art + Wine presents Vantage Point 2020, with artist Gordon Studer, now through March 1. 

Studer is a longtime Emeryville-based painter, designer, and illustrator. His earthy, confident abstracts are rooted in his discipline as an award-winning commercial illustrator, lending his work a strong, graphic cadence. The result speaks to liminal experience, interstitial time, and dreamscapes in deliberate forms in black atop a palette of ochre, sky blue, and crushed clays.

CAMi Art + Wine features wine tasting and art and is located at 1333B Lincoln Ave., Calistoga. 

