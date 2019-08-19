BINGO LOVERS

Want to play bingo and support cats? Come to CCAT’s Cat Bingo Night from 4-7 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 14 at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 1504 Myrtle St. in Calistoga. Along with bingo, event includes dinner, wine, refreshments, prizes and silent auction. Tickets are $45. For more information please email Connie at calistogacatfriends@gmail.com.