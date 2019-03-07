This year’s Concerts in the Park kick off Thursday, June 13 at Pioneer Park. The free, outdoor concerts run through August 22. Starting time is 6:30 p.m. and the music and fun lasts about two hours.
Kicking off the season is the old school Latin dance explosion Maya, followed by The Klipptones on June 20, performing pop covers from the 1950’s to now. The 1990’s tribute band Citizen Flannel rounds out the month on June 27.
Bring your blankets, chairs and a picnic dinner from one of the local restaurants. Different featured wines will be available for purchase every week for those 21 and older.
Please note there will be no concert on Thursday, July 4.
See the full lineup at https://visitcalistoga.com/venue/calistoga-concerts-in-the-park/