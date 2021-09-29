Calistoga’s First Cornhole Tournament: Corn Dogs for the Win

A confession: I moved from San Francisco to Calistoga exactly two years ago because I’ve always loved it here and wanted to experience small-town life after 30-plus years of city life. And despite power outages, heat waves, wildfire smoke, evacuations, and Covid, I couldn’t be happier. Not to mention how much fun I’m having becoming part of the community and taking part in all sorts of events, from my first Tractor Parade to Concerts in the Park.
And last Thursday, Sept. 23, Calistoga held its first-ever Cornhole Tournament at Pioneer Park. How much more small-town can you get?
Sponsored by Calistoga Parks & Recreation, 15 teams comprised of 32 players showed up ready to play, and friends and family gathered round to cheer them on. Not to be corny, but some of the teams included: Off the Cob, Hone Dogs, Corn Dogs, Corn Nuts, Fun Bags, and Unicorns. To add to the fun, folks from Lincoln Avenue Brewery — better known as “The Lab” — were on hand to sell beer, and since it was a steamy evening, brew sales were brisk.
For those in the dark, the origins of cornhole are sketchy, but the game got its name because originally, the bags tossed were filled with dry corn kernels (cornhole is also known as beanbag toss). Today, cornhole is popular at pre-football-game tailgate parties because fans of the Cincinnati Bengals introduced the fame to fellow tailgaters from opposing teams, and it spread from the NFL to football game parking lots across the country after that. Its popularity, according to the esteemed American Cornhole Association (seriously), is due to its portability and age friendliness. Playing is simple: teams of two to four players take turns pitching bags into opposing cornhole platforms with the goal of scoring a bag into a hole. Corn bags that fall completely to rest inside the hole are worth three points, and bags that land on the platform but not completely in the hole score one point. The first player or team to reach 21 points wins.
The tournament was inspired and organized by Danny Brink, Calistoga Parks & Recreation’s newest recreation coordinator. Brink ran a cornhole tournament in St. Helena in partnership with Gott’s, and the event was so popular he decided to hold one in Calistoga. Brink not only donated some of his own cornhole platforms to the tournament, but he also found additional platforms, some donated by The Lab and other local wineries and businesses.
While the teams last Thursday were taking their endeavor seriously, there was a general atmosphere of good-natured competition. And at the end of the night, the Corn Dogs, with players Gary Cisneros and Matt Crane, were the first-place winners; second place went to So Damn Lucky, with Chad Zierenberg and Robert Millay; Little Taylor Bros Donnie and Chad Taylor took third; and Baggin’ Bros with Scott and Danny Minnick won the consolation bracket.
A good time was had by all, and Park and Recreation director Rachel Melick said she hopes this will become an annual Calistoga event.