Calistoga’s First Cornhole Tournament: Corn Dogs for the Win

A confession: I moved from San Francisco to Calistoga exactly two years ago because I’ve always loved it here and wanted to experience small-town life after 30-plus years of city life. And despite power outages, heat waves, wildfire smoke, evacuations, and Covid, I couldn’t be happier. Not to mention how much fun I’m having becoming part of the community and taking part in all sorts of events, from my first Tractor Parade to Concerts in the Park.

And last Thursday, Sept. 23, Calistoga held its first-ever Cornhole Tournament at Pioneer Park. How much more small-town can you get?

Sponsored by Calistoga Parks & Recreation, 15 teams comprised of 32 players showed up ready to play, and friends and family gathered round to cheer them on. Not to be corny, but some of the teams included: Off the Cob, Hone Dogs, Corn Dogs, Corn Nuts, Fun Bags, and Unicorns. To add to the fun, folks from Lincoln Avenue Brewery — better known as “The Lab” — were on hand to sell beer, and since it was a steamy evening, brew sales were brisk.

