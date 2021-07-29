Calistoga’s Jennings performs in ‘Love, Loss & What I Wore’

Masks are mandatory for all patrons regardless of vaccination status, the theater states. “We are taking all necessary precautions to ensure your safety and health including installing high quality air filtration systems in both our theaters.” Masks are available at the theater.

The cast includes five principals and two alternates. Jennings said the cast members “are hilarious, gifted and authentic in their acting style.”

A few of the older actors have decades of acting experience behind them and have performed with many of the local theaters, including Lucky Penny and Spreckels Performing Arts Center.

Jennings said, “This is a very talented and fun group of women. We are bonding and are all very supportive of one another, which is the secret sauce for an ensemble piece like this one.”

Jennings has appeared in more than 15 plays in the last five years, including with UpStage Napa Valley, and has been in 10 independent films since the beginning of the pandemic. At that time, she and her husband, Michael, moved full-time to Calistoga, although they have owned a home here since 2001. They split their time between Calistoga and San Francisco and Jennings said Michael is taking the lead on restarting their catering company, Small Potatoes Catering & Events, based in San Francisco.