Calistoga’s Jennings performs in ‘Love, Loss & What I Wore’

Calistoga’s Elaine Jennings has been cast in the upcoming production of "Love, Loss & What I Wore," opening Aug. 12 at the 6th Street Playhouse in Santa Rosa.
Jennings said she loves “LL&WIW” — “It's funny and heartwarming and has some very profound moments that reveal the struggles women face in life.”
The play, written by Nora and Delia Ephron and based on a 1995 book by Ilene Beckerman, is a series of wise and witty stories stitched together by the memories clothes can bring back, Jennings said.
“It is like a heart-to-heart with a dear friend over coffee,” she said.
According to the theater website, Beckerman has found a way to articulate something all women know: that our memories are often tied to our favorite clothes. In this original and eloquent book, Gingy, as Beckerman is called, tells the story of her life through the clothes she wore.
Veteran director Libby Oberlin has created a unique staging for this production that brings dynamic movement and energy to these relatable stories, Jennings said. This is the first time she has worked with Oberlin.
“I thoroughly enjoy her directorial style and creative ideas.” Jennings responded in writing to a series of questions on the website.
"LL&WIW" opens at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12 and continues at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays through Aug. 29. Performances are also at 2 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets range from $18 to $29 and are available from the box office, 707-523-4185. Box office hours are 1-5:30 p.m., Wednesdays through Fridays, or visit 6thstreetplayhouse.com. The 6th Street Playhouse is at 52 W 6th Street in Santa Rosa.
Masks are mandatory for all patrons regardless of vaccination status, the theater states. “We are taking all necessary precautions to ensure your safety and health including installing high quality air filtration systems in both our theaters.” Masks are available at the theater.
The cast includes five principals and two alternates. Jennings said the cast members “are hilarious, gifted and authentic in their acting style.”
A few of the older actors have decades of acting experience behind them and have performed with many of the local theaters, including Lucky Penny and Spreckels Performing Arts Center.
Jennings said, “This is a very talented and fun group of women. We are bonding and are all very supportive of one another, which is the secret sauce for an ensemble piece like this one.”
Jennings has appeared in more than 15 plays in the last five years, including with UpStage Napa Valley, and has been in 10 independent films since the beginning of the pandemic. At that time, she and her husband, Michael, moved full-time to Calistoga, although they have owned a home here since 2001. They split their time between Calistoga and San Francisco and Jennings said Michael is taking the lead on restarting their catering company, Small Potatoes Catering & Events, based in San Francisco.
Jennings was a Theatre Arts major initially in college and met her husband in a touring Shakespeare company, where they were cast as Helen and Demetrius in “A Midsummer Night's Dream.” After the two were married, Jennings returned to college to get her bachelor’s degree in Marketing and Business Administration.
Since 2015, Jennings appeared in UpStage Napa Valley's “The Language Archive,” and went on to perform in several other plays in the Napa Valley including “The Other Place,” “Brighton Beach Memoirs,” ”Doubt” and “Clever Little Lies.”
During this time, Jennings said she also became involved in theater in San Francisco and performed in several plays including “Gertrude Stein and a Companion,” “Oedipus in Palm Springs,” “Mamma Mia,” and most recently appeared in two productions of “Gypsy” back to back, one at 6th Street Playhouse with Jared Sakred and the second at Bay Area Musicals at the Alcazar in San Francisco.