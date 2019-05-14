Calistoga pianist Larry Vuckovich, guitarist Kai Lyons and bassist Jeff Chambers will perform jazz favorites in the historic jazz trio format at 4 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at the Tucker Farm Center.
The trio will present tunes from trios led by Nat King Cole, Oscar Peterson, Vince Guaraldi and Ahmad Jamal.
Before the modern jazz piano trios of piano, bass and drums led by musicians like Bud Powell, Oscar Peterson and Hank Jones, the original jazz trio piano trio included piano, guitar and bass.
Cole popularized this format. Art Tatum also played in this combination sometimes, and Guaraldi’s first recordings were in this form. One of jazz guitarist Jim Hall’s favorite recordings was done with Carl Perkins on piano and Red Mitchell on bass.
Vuckovich’s trio will feature Chambers, a veteran bassist, and Lyons, a 24-year-old jazz guitarist born and raised in San Francisco.
Lyons completed high school with honors from Ruth Asawa School of the Arts under the direction of classical guitar educator Scott Cmiel. He attended William Paterson University on full scholarship, studying with Harold Mabern, Gene Bertoncini, Mulgrew Miller, Hal Galper, and Vincent Herring. He has a bachelor’s degree in Jazz Performance from San Francisco State University.
In addition to Lyons’ work with Vuckovich, he has performed with Mike Clark (drummer for Herbie Hancock), Big Chief Donald Harrison Jr. (saxophonist for Art Blakey, Miles Davis and Eddie Palmieri), Josh Jones (drummer for Steve Coleman and Don Cherry), Sylvia Cuenca (drummer for Clark Terry) and Sandy Perez (percussionist for Steve Coleman and Afrocuba de Matanzas).
In 2018, Lyons participated in a two-week cultural-immersion training with the Ewe in Dzodze, Ghana. He continues to travel throughout the African diaspora — Cuba, Haiti, New Orleans, New York, etc. — and recently completed his first successful international tour with the Bay Area jazz-fusion band Illy Bogart.
Chambers began his career in Milwaukee with the renowned pianist and vibraphonist Buddy Montgomery. In 1978, he left the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music and entered the “University of Buddy Montgomery,” touring extensively with Montgomery. Since then, Chambers has toured all over the United States, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Japan, performing with many of the world’s most prominent jazz musicians. Known as one of the foremost bassists in the country, he’s played with artists such as Dizzy Gillespie, Les McCann, Eddie Harris, Benny Carter, Tommy Flanagan, Joe Henderson, Dakota Staton, McCoy Tyner and Joe Williams.
Refreshments including various wines and cheeses will be available at the show.
The Tucker Farm Center is at 1201 Tucker-Summit Road, about three miles south of Calistoga along Highway 29.
Tickets are $25. Go to brownpapertickets.com or call 774-1672.