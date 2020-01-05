{{featured_button_text}}
Lovina's

Fomerly called Calistoga Kitchen, Lovina's Restaurant, 1107 Cedar St., has new, extended hours of operation for 2020.

 TIM CARL PHOTOGRAPHY

Lovina Restaurant owner Jennifer Bennet has announced the eatery is extending hours of operation this year, and will now be open every night.

"We'll start serving dinner every night and brunch on weekends," she said.

The new hours are 4 - 9 p.m., Monday - Friday, and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday and Sunday. 

The restaurant will also have happy hour daily from 4 - 5 p.m., with half price on all wines by the glass and half price on the snack menu items.

Also, Wine Wednesdays, will offer free corkage and certain bottles of wine at 50% off all night.

