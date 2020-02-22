Calistoga's Mount View Hotel hosts cinema, song, in salute to Nashville songwriters

The Mount View Hotel & Spa, the Cameo Cinema, and Spring Mountain Vineyard are teaming up to present a package filled with film, food, wine, song and surprise for hotel guests.

After checking in to the hotel on Wednesday, April 1, the event begins with a private tour and tasting at Spring Mountain Vineyard. Next, the group enjoys an exclusive Cameo Cinema showing of the award-winning documentary 'It All Begins with a Song: The Story of the Nashville Songwriter.'

The film is about one of the most important forces in music: The Nashville Songwriter. The film documents their struggles from paying their dues to working through their creative process. It celebrates their success, from the eureka moment of uncovering that musical gem that turns into a hit to receiving a Grammy and hearing how their words and music change people’s lives. Most of all, the film pays tribute to the most valuable resource in the music industry today.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Attendees will also take part in conversations with singer and songwriter Jessi Alexander, producer Butch Spyridon and writer John Godsey.

The evening continues as guests enjoy an intimate dinner at Mount View’s Veraison restaurant featuring wines from Spring Mountain Vineyards.