The new CAMi Gallery & Tasting Room in downtown Calistoga will host an open house from 4 to 8 p.m., Friday, July 26. Along with music and wine, guests can enjoy appetizers by chef Michelle Mutrux and Flourish Chocolates by chef Holly Peterson.
The gallery features the work of longtime Calistoga resident and artist Laurie M. Shelton, and that of her son, photographer Trevor Mansfield. The gallery also has a retail and olive oil tasting component.
Shelton and her family also own CAMi Vineyards in Calistoga.
The gallery is located at 1333 Lincoln Ave., in the former Goodman's space, next to Sugar Daddy's consignment store.