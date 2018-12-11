Try 1 month for 99¢
Hand-made bowls at the Soup-er Bowl
The Feb. 2 Soup-er Bowl ticket includes a handmade bowl, such as these from the 2015 event. In addition, supporters can bid on numerous items in both the silent and the live auctions.

 Tom Stockwell, Star

The Calistoga Art Center has scheduled the famous, fabulous Soup-er Bowl for 6-9 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 2, in the Cropp Building at the Napa County Fairgrounds, Calistoga. 

As always, there will be soups from more than a dozen Calistoga's beloved chefs, restaurants, and chefs to sample. And the one-of-a-kind, hand-crafted bowls go home with guests. This year's auctioneer is Mayor Chris Canning, and the Celebrity Chef for a buy-in-dinner is Sonia Murphy. There will also be silent and live auctions and several great raffle items.

The price is $50 a person; tickets go on sale Jan. 7 online at www.calistogaartcenter.org.

Remember that Soup-er Bowl, this year held the night before some big guys beat each other up on the field, always sells out. Questions, donations: 707- 483-0515. 

