The Calistoga Art Center has scheduled the famous, fabulous Soup-er Bowl for 6-9 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 2, in the Cropp Building at the Napa County Fairgrounds, Calistoga.
As always, there will be soups from more than a dozen Calistoga's beloved chefs, restaurants, and chefs to sample. And the one-of-a-kind, hand-crafted bowls go home with guests. This year's auctioneer is Mayor Chris Canning, and the Celebrity Chef for a buy-in-dinner is Sonia Murphy. There will also be silent and live auctions and several great raffle items.
The price is $50 a person; tickets go on sale Jan. 7 online at www.calistogaartcenter.org.
Remember that Soup-er Bowl, this year held the night before some big guys beat each other up on the field, always sells out. Questions, donations: 707- 483-0515.