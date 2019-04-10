{{featured_button_text}}

Poets and storytellers regaled an audience of more than 100 people in a Speakeasy April 6 as part of Calistoga's Arts in April.

This was the third such pop-up event with storytellers coming from as far away as Oakland and Sacramento. 

The pop-up event was held at the now-vacant Brannan's Grill thanks to the owners, the Pestoni family, said storyteller Nick Triglia. 

"It was a very fun night," he said.

Poetry Palooza

The Witness Protection Program for Poets will showcase Napa Valley Poets from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 20, at the Tucker Farm Center in Calistoga, with many of the same storytellers participating.

The event is free and doors open at 4:30 p.m., with an open mic from 5 to 5:30 p.m. Anyone interested in performing or with a contribution of snacks or wine should call or text Nick Triglia at (707) 490-9988.

