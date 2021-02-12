 Skip to main content
Calistoga students create Valentine's for the community's seniors

In January, the Calistoga Parent Teacher Association (PTO) decided to have the students make valentines for the town's senior community to let them know that they are thought about during the pandemic.
 
Students, teachers and staff created about 400 valentines which will be distributed to Cedars Care Home, Rancho De Calistoga, Calistoga Springs, and Chateau Calistoga. 
Spearheaded by Michelle Hickman, Calistoga PTO treasurer, the project included students from the Calistoga Elementary School, Tyrone Sorrentino's Art class at the Calistoga Junior-Senior High School, and kids from the Calistoga Boys & Girls Club hand-crafted the Valentines. Some of the teachers and para-professionals created some as well.
 
