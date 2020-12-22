Calistoga students make Honor Roll at Oregon State University

Names of students who have made the Scholastic Honor Roll for Fall term 2020 have been announced by Oregon State University.
A total of 8,378 earned a B-plus (3.5) or better to make the listing. To be on the Honor Roll, students must carry at least 12 graded hours of course work.
Here is a list of Napa County students who made the roll.
Calistoga
Amelia R. Heitz, Sophomore, Fisheries & Wildlife Sciences
Alonzo M. Navarro, Sophomore, Agricultural Business Manageme
Napa
Connor J. Bates, Senior, Marketing
Colby S. Baumbach, Freshman, General Engineering
Julian C. Clymer, Senior, Horticulture
Caden M. Cortese, Sophomore, Business Analytics
Riess M. Gorin, Freshman, Pre-Forestry.
Lane W. Hartless, Freshman, General Engineering
Sara E. Heinke, Sophomore, Food Science and Technology
Sarena E. Hiddleson, Sophomore, Psychology
Lexi E. Huckfeldt, Sophomore, Sociology
Jaclyn Kayfez, Senior, Biology.
Jadyn R. Pando, Junior, Sociology
Anna R. Philips, Senior, Human Devel and Family Science
Zoe Reynolds, Sophomore, University Exploratory Studies.
