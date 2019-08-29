Calistoga’s Fourth annual Calistoga Wine Experience will take place Saturday, Sept. 7, from 4-7 p.m. at Pioneer Park.
Hosted by the Calistoga Winegrowers, the event offers a wide selection of wines from 30 different Calistoga wineries. Enjoy wines from icons like Chateau Montelena as well as hard-to-find boutique wineries featuring Cabernet, Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, and more.
Tickets for the event are $75 at Calistoga Winegrowers.com or at the door.
There will also be live music and appetizers from local restaurants including Calistoga Inn Restaurant & Brewery, Evangeline, Lovina, Sam’s Social Club, and Veraison.