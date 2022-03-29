Calistoga Wine Growers show off their best at Wine & Culinary Experience

Some of the best of Calistoga wines were showcased March 26 at the new Four Seasons Resort, with 36 participating wineries and four local restaurants serving elegant food pairings to complement the tastings.

This was the first year the Calistoga Wine Growers Association's annual event was held at the recently opened resort. At $235 a ticket, more than 200 participants sampled a wide range of varietals, unique boutique and exclusive wines.

Wine in hand, they also indulged in Evangeline's decadent blini and caviar bundles; Amaro's braised beef short rib with wild mushroom risotto; and Calistoga Inn Restaurant & Brewery served up lobster macaroni and cheese balls; and TRUSS Restaurant + Bar offered pizza with smoked mozzarella, sausage and nardello peppers.

Participating wineries included Amici Cellars, Baldacci Family Vineyards, Barlow Vineyards, Bennett Lane Winery, Bragg Vineyards, CAMi Vineyards, Canard Vineyard, Chateau Montelena, Clos Pegase, Davis Estates, Elusa Winery, Fisher Vineyards, Heritage School Vineyards, Hindsight Vineyards, Jack Brooks Vineyard, Jericho Canyon Vineyard, Jones Family Vineyards, Kaiser Family Winery, KB by Knights Bridge, Kenefick Ranch Vineyards, Knighton Family Vineyards, La Sirena, Larkmead Vineyards, Lύnasa Wines, Otra Vez Winery, Palisades Vineyards, Phifer Pavitt Wine, Poggi Wines, Romeo Vineyards, Solorio Family Wines, Stellareese Wines, Storybook Mountain, Switchback Ridge, The Wager, Tom Eddy Winery, Weppler Vineyards

Weekly Calistogan photographer Tim Carl was on hand to capture the event.