Calistoga wine label inspired by another Diamond Mountain — in Tibet

Calistoga’s Diamond Mountain is not the only peak in the world named for the sparkling jewel. But for Bill and Dawnine Dyer, proprietors of their eponymous winery situated on the lower slope of the mountain, the name and image of another Diamond Mountain became significant in creating the label for their wine.

Planted in 1993 to Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc and Petit Verdot, the Dyer’s first vintage of their 2.3-acre vineyard came in 1996.

“That’s when we started thinking about our package and the label,” Bill Dyer said. “We thought it would be great if we could somehow reference Diamond Mountain. We were not sure what could be done. There were other wineries that had taken a Diamond Mountain theme.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Their wine was bottled in “shiners” — wine bottles that do not have labels — when the couple joined a group of fellow winemakers on a trip to Tibet in 1998.

“Everybody knew someone else. It was not a formal tour,” he said. It was an art-oriented tour led by a curator of art for an Asian art museum. This curator was taking them to far-flung places where there was little activity.

“The hotels were kind of boring, kind of cold and there was not much to do at night,” Dyer said. The group would get together to have something to drink — mostly cognac — and somehow the conversation would come around to what their wine label should look like.

The answer came on a visit to Tsurphu Monastery. It was remote and required traveling a four-wheel-drive vehicle in stream beds to reach it.

“It was a place our tour guide told us would be quite different from what we had seen,” Dyer said. “He was right.”

There were “very crude taxidermy” animals on a porch that surrounded the monastery. “It was kind of eerie,” he said. They were told the animals were “protectors.” The porch also gave way to “mountains and glaciers as far as you can see.”

“One of the people in our group asked the lama, ‘If you can see the mountains why have a painting of them?,'” Dyer recalled. Turning around they found a fresco of mountains. The lama’s response was key. He told them, “That’s a special mountain. That’s Diamond Mountain.”

“Everybody in the group had the same idea,” Dyer said. They took photos of the art and once home in Calistoga’s Diamond Mountain asked Dawnine’s brother-in-law, an illustrator, to come up with an artist’s rendition of the photo.

The Diamond Mountain to which the lama referred is more of a concept of nirvana or a power spot in the Diamond Sutra, Dyer said. The image on the label has been redesigned once to “tighten up the graphics a little bit.”

“To me it has somewhat of a southwest look to it, which is kind of ironic” that it is based on a photo coming from Asia. But when they were in Tibet, Dyer found parallels between the American Southwest and that part of Asia. Both are arid, stark and dry. In some of the villages they found multilevel homes built of rammed earth with ladders connecting the different levels, similar to what one might find in Arizona or New Mexico. There were other similarities found in art and symbolism, he said.

Dyer Vineyard — part of Dyer Straits Wine Company — is flourishing now without irrigation. The vines were essentially weaned of water resulting in grapes that met the approval of the two longtime winemakers.

Bill Dyer worked his way up from cellarmaster to winemaker in his 20 years at Sterling Vineyards, and Dawnine spent 25 years as winemaker at Domain Chandon. The pair continue to consult for various wineries, and tend to their home vineyard setting aside a number of cases to age, something the Dyer wines do beautifully.

The vineyard site, which is part of the Diamond Mountain District AVA, has volcanic soils and characteristics that vary from one corner to the other, offering complexity and layers to their wines. They lost the 2020 vintage to smoke damage from the Glass Fire, which was stopped almost at their doorstep. Their driveway provided the fire break they needed to save their home and vineyard.

Their current releases are the 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon and the 2018 Cabernet Franc, and it’s worth noting that the Cabernet Franc is often used as a blending component and not always used for its own bottling. More information about Dyer Vineyard and purchasing their wines can be found on their website at DyerWine.com.