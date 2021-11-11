Calistoga Winegrowers Grand Tasting at Solage Nov. 20

Update: Organizers report that the event is now sold out.

Solage, Auberge Resorts Collection will be hosting this year's Calistoga Food & Wine Grand Tasting from 1 to 4:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 20.

The grand tasting event features world class wines from nearly 40 Calistoga AVA wineries and gourmet food pairings from seven restaurants including Solage, Johnny’s, Amaro Italian Kitchen, plus live music and a silent auction filled with rare wines and winery experiences.

Proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test taken within 48 hours or less is required to enter.

Tickets are $175 and available at: aubergeresorts.com/solage/experiences/calistoga-food-and-wine-weekend/

Editor's note: This item has been amended to correct the formal name of the resort. It is "Solage, Auberge Resorts Collection."