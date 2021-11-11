 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Calistoga Winegrowers Grand Tasting at Solage Nov. 20

  • Updated
Calistoga Wine Experience

Solage Resort & Spa will be hosting the Calistoga Food & Wine Grand Tasting from 1 to 4:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 20.

 Weekly Calistogan file photo

Update: Organizers report that the event is now sold out.

Solage, Auberge Resorts Collection will be hosting this year's Calistoga Food & Wine Grand Tasting from 1 to 4:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 20.

The grand tasting event features world class wines from nearly 40 Calistoga AVA wineries and gourmet food pairings from seven restaurants including Solage, Johnny’s, Amaro Italian Kitchen, plus live music and a silent auction filled with rare wines and winery experiences.

Proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test taken within 48 hours or less is required to enter. 

Tickets are $175 and available at: aubergeresorts.com/solage/experiences/calistoga-food-and-wine-weekend/

Editor's note: This item has been amended to correct the formal name of the resort. It is "Solage, Auberge Resorts Collection."

Executive Chef Gustavo Rios talks about his new casual Mexican-fare focused restaurant at Calistoga's Solage Resort and Spa. Video by Tim Carl

Tags

Pop the cork on Napa Valley wine!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News