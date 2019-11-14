Calistoga ushers in Cabernet Season with the 10th Annual Winter in the Wineries Passport, featuring complimentary tastings at 16 Calistoga Wineries, and savings on lodging and shopping from Dec. 7 - Feb. 9.
Passports are $60 per person, for complimentary wine tastings at participating wineries, complimentary corkage at participating restaurants and discounts at Calistoga lodging, spas and shops.The Passport is valued at over $400 in wine tastings alone.
Participating wineries include CAMi Vineyards, Castello di Amorosa, Chateau Montelena, Clos Pegase Winery, Envy Wines, Fairwinds Estate Winery, Laura Michael Wines, Madrigal Family Winery, Maldonado Family Vineyards, Picayune Cellars, Romeo Vineyards & Cellars, Sterling Vineyards, Tamber Bey Vineyards, Tank Garage Winery, T-Vine Winery and von Strasser Family of Wines.
Passports ordered online are available to pick up at the Calistoga Welcome Center, at 1133 Washington St., or they can shipped.
For more information visit: https://visitcalistoga.com/winter-in-the-wineries-passport/.