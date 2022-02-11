Calistoga writer publishes collection of favorites

Linda Williamson has been writing ever since she was a little girl growing up on a family farm in the Midwest. A regular contributor to the Calistoga Tribune, she has compiled a collection of her best-loved columns about everything from trapping a skunk on her property to travels with her teenaged granddaughters to coping with the strange morphing of time during the pandemic lockdown.

Her recently published a book: “Straight out of Calistoga” includes quite a number of her columns. Guests were treated to Williamson reading some of the book and taking part in a question-and-answer session at the Calistoga Art Center on Feb. 5.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

A longtime teacher and world traveler, Williamson taught at St. Helena High School for more than 20 years. An English major in college, Williamson acknowledges her 9th grade English teacher who told her she was a good writer as well as Professor Betty Richardson who tore Williamson’s writing to shreds and made her rewrite over and over. “That woman taught me more about writing in two months that I learned in 20 years of school,” she writes in the book’s forward.

Williamson’s writing is succinct and to the point and always includes a touch or humor or a wry observation. In an essay that she read entitled, “My Day without Plastic,” upon learning that in 20 years there will be more plastic than fish in the Pacific ocean, Williamson decided to see if she could forgo using plastic for an entire day. She found she couldn’t brush her teeth as her toothbrush and toothpaste both contained the dreaded “P word,” nor could she brush her hair, use her computer or iPad, or even go to yoga because her mat also contained the dreaded substance. She settled for reading a book (in large print as her reading glasses were plastic.)

She ends the story, writing, “As a parting thought, I ask you to consider what percentage of recyclables in your blue bin as plastic and how much glass (which can be reused). As for me, it was three wine bottles. The rest…P.”

When asked about her writing process, Williamson said, “I get an idea in my head, and it cooks there for a while. Finally I write it down, with a pencil, and then word process it.” When her computer when on the fritz and she lost most of her writing, she went to the library and laboriously reconstructed almost all of her columns.

Will she turn to fiction at some point? “I’m taking notes right now,” she answered. And about the book’s title? “Well, there was this movie, “Straight Outta Compton,” she said with a smile and a sparkle in her eye. “I don’t think I’ll get sued.”

You can find “Straight out of Calistoga” at Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Straight-Out-Calistoga-Linda-Williamson/dp/B09MCGBGZ2