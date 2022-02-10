Calistogan poised to take the Mixed Martial Arts world by storm

Calistoga resident Robbinson Galvez is just 25, but the Muy Thai and mixed martial arts fighter has won two titles and is ranked number one amateur welterweight fighter in the world by the International Kickboxing Federation, and he’s only been training for five years. And he plans to turn professional this month, after he turns 26.

What is Muy Thai? Sometimes referred to as Thai boxing, it is a martial art and combat sport that involves punches and kicks, using the elbows, knees, and fists, and includes standing grappling and head butts to wear down and knock out the opponent. This discipline is known as “the art of the eight limbs” and is practiced by people all over the world.

Muy Thai requires power, speed, and cardiovascular endurance as well as fighting spirit. It originated in Thailand in the 13th century when the Thai army needed to defend the kingdom, and soldiers were taught both armed and unarmed combat. While today’s competitors do get injured, the sport is fairly safe due to sophisticated pad training that evolved to keep competitors healthy between fights. Mixed martial arts (MMA) is a hybrid combat sport that incorporates techniques from boxing, wrestling, judo, jujitsu, karate, and Muy Thai.

Articulate and positive, Valdez grew up in Fort Bragg and moved to Calistoga with his family — who come from a small town in Mexico — when he started working at the Triple S Ranch several years ago. He says he was drawn to combat sports since he was a child. “I always watched karate and kickboxing movies, even the Power Rangers,” he says. He took his first karate class at age 5. But there wasn’t much available in Fort Bragg.

When he was in high school, he decided to try a Zumba class at the urging of a friend.

“I was just a boy trying to date a girl,” he says with a laugh.

The Zumba instructor was intrigued by Galdez’s enthusiasm and got him enrolled in a weekly mixed martial arts class. Since he had been playing football for more than six years, Valdez was already working out and in great shape.

“I got picked on as a kid,” he says, “so I learned how to arrange fights that I knew I could win.”

Once he started practicing MMA, Galdez dropped football and focused on MMA training at a gym in Fort Bragg where there was just one coach and one trainer. He won his first fight at 16 but was badly beaten by his 26-year-old opponent, so he decided to pursue other interests. Because he was “into cars,” Galdez went to trade school and tried out different things. But when he watched the Olympics and saw athletes his age doing amazing things, he decided to start training again.

“I made a five-year plan when I was 20, says Galdez. “I knew my window for competing was closing.”

Most MMA competitors stop fighting around 35 or so, but they start fighting professionally much earlier than 20.

Valdez trains at the Phas3 Martial Arts gym in Santa Rosa Monday through Friday for two to six hours. On Saturdays, he travels to other gyms in the Bay Area to seek out new competitors. While he set small goals for himself at first, he won his first title within 14 months. From there, his career took off, and he has been offered fights ever since.

“I want to go pro not just to make money for my family,” he says, “but because I love what I do, and I want to inspire others. I’d like to become a star in the sport.”

When asked about the violence of Muy Thai and the inevitable injuries, Galdez says MMA is not about hurting opponents.

“What I’ve learned,” he says, “is that Muy Thai helps you build confidence in mind, body, and spirit; that is why my gym is called Phas3. You learn not to get freaked out by a punch, and you learn how to control yourself and your power. After a Muy Thai fight in Thailand, the first thing the winner says to the loser is ‘I’m sorry.’”

With his passion for Muy Thai, great discipline, and a generous spirit, there’s no doubt Galdez will reach his goals.