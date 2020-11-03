Calistogans turn out for special drive-thru Halloween

Calistogans know how to get into the spirit of Halloween, and this year was no exception. Despite the cancellation of the annual Halloween Parade due to COVID-19, the town was steeped in holiday spirit on Saturday as hundreds turned out for a spooktacular Trick or Treat Drive-Thru.

Trick or Treaters and their families sported costumes, decorated their vehicle and made the rounds for candy, school supplies, and other goodies being handed out at the Calistoga Junior-Senior High School, the Boys & Girls Club Calistoga, the Community Pool, Calistoga Elementary School, and the parking lot behind the fire station.

Later, under the light of a rare Blue Moon, many braved the eerie night streets, following a map of homes decorated with the Spirit of Halloween.

The events were created and hosted by the Parks & Recreation department in collaboration with the Boys & Girls Club, Calistoga Junior-Senior High School ACE program, Calistoga PTO, the UpValley Family Centers, and the Calistoga Chamber of Commerce.

“It was a lot of fun,” said Rachel Melick, Parks & Recreation director.

Take a look at photos from Calistoga's 2020 Spirit of Halloween