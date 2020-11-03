 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Calistogans turn out for special drive-thru Halloween
Community

Calistogans turn out for special drive-thru Halloween

{{featured_button_text}}

Calistogans know how to get into the spirit of Halloween, and this year was no exception. Despite the cancellation of the annual Halloween Parade due to COVID-19, the town was steeped in holiday spirit on Saturday as hundreds turned out for a spooktacular Trick or Treat Drive-Thru.

Trick or Treaters and their families sported costumes, decorated their vehicle and made the rounds for candy, school supplies, and other goodies being handed out at the Calistoga Junior-Senior High School, the Boys & Girls Club Calistoga, the Community Pool, Calistoga Elementary School, and the parking lot behind the fire station.

Later, under the light of a rare Blue Moon, many braved the eerie night streets, following a map of homes decorated with the Spirit of Halloween.

The events were created and hosted by the Parks & Recreation department in collaboration with the Boys & Girls Club, Calistoga Junior-Senior High School ACE program, Calistoga PTO, the UpValley Family Centers, and the Calistoga Chamber of Commerce.

“It was a lot of fun,” said Rachel Melick, Parks & Recreation director.

Take a look at photos from Calistoga's 2020 Spirit of Halloween

Calistoga Halloween Spirit 2020 in photos

Goblins, spooks and super heroes turned out for Calistoga's Drive-Thru Halloween event Oct. 31. Here's a look at all the fun. 

1 of 10

Watch now: 10 facts about your favorite horror films

You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News