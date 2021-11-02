Calistogans turn out in record numbers for Halloween Parade and Contest

After being canceled last year due to the pandemic, and nearly canceled the year before that due to the proximity of the Kincade Fire, Calistoga’s ghosts and goblins were more than ready to scare up some fun for the annual Halloween Parade on Sunday.

Along with the procession down Lincoln Avenue, and free hot dogs for kids at Calistoga Inn, Restaurant and Brewery, this year’s added treat was a costume contest in Pioneer Park.

“This is what our town is all about. Throw a party and they will come,” said Edie Engelhard, one of the new Brannan Center’s board members.

After being run by the Calistoga Lion’s Club for more than 70 years, the organization of the annual Halloween event has been handed over to Celebrate! Napa Valley, which has partnered with the Brannan Center Board of Directors to sponsor the parade. The team also brought back the Halloween Costume Contest, which used to take place at the Napa County Fairgrounds after the parade.

The number of participants in the parade exceeded anything Engelhard said she has seen for at least 15 years. The combined efforts to host this year’s events took 23 volunteers who turned out whole-heartedly to offer assistance, although not knowing quite what to expect.

The turnout for the Costume Contest turned out to be quite the spectacle, giving the judging panel quite the challenge. However, judges Karen Schlegel, Rose Beck, Kelly Barnett, Jim Barnes, and Gerry Turgeon rose to the task, making their decisions on costume originality, and how well each “got into character.”

Winners are:

Pre-Kindergarten: Pricilla Leon first place, Aurilia Goodman, second

First and second grade: Sam Rothman first place, Melania Gadrallo, second

Third and fourth grade: Wilder McClure first place, Jimena Vigil, second

Fifth and sixth grade: Theo Rothman first place, Alex Cruz, second

Seventh and eighth grade: Hayden Freutel first place, Violet Grove and Lola Weakly tied for second

Group or family: Carlin family first place, Hickman family second

Winners received gift certificates for ice cream at Calistoga Creamery and gift baskets from Cal Mart.

Last year, Halloween celebrations were dampened by COVID-19 gathering restrictions, although a Trick or Treat Drive-Thru and a map of homes decorated with the Spirit of Halloween were created and hosted by the Parks & Recreation department in collaboration with the Boys & Girls Club, Calistoga Junior-Senior High School ACE program, Calistoga PTO, the UpValley Family Centers, and the Calistoga Chamber of Commerce.

In 2019, the parade was threatened by the Kincade Fire, but just hours after an advisory fire evacuation order was lifted on Oct. 31, Calistogans in costumes poured into downtown for the annual Halloween Parade.

You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.