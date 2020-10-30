Calistoga's 11th Winter in the Wineries Passport features an expanded route

Calistoga’s 11th Annual Winter in the Wineries Passport program launches Dec. 5, with a new twist this year that includes an expanded wine route.

Passports are valid any time during the two-month program, through Feb. 7, for 15 complimentary wine tasting in Calistoga, Lake County, Pope Valley and St. Helena.

Passports are still only $60 per person, for complimentary wine tastings at participating wineries, complimentary corkage at participating restaurants and discounts at Calistoga lodging, spas and shops. The Passport is valued at over $400 in wine tastings alone.

Participating wineries include Beringer Vineyards, Boatique Winery, Chateau Montelena, Clos Pegase Winery, Fults Family Vineyards, Girard Winery, Hans Fahden Vineyards, Madrigal Family Winery, Picayune Cellars, Pope Valley Winery, Six Sigma Ranch & Winery, Tamber Bey Vineyards, Tank Garage Winery, T-Vine Winery and von Strasser Family of Wines.

Passports ordered online are available to pick up at the Calistoga Welcome Center, 1133 Washington St., or they can shipped. To schedule a pick-up, call 707-942-6333, or visit https://visitcalistoga.com/winter-in-the-wineries-passport/ to order online.