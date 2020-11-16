Calistoga's 2020 Lighted Tractor display and holiday events start Dec. 5

Take heart Calistoga, “2020 Lighted Tractors” is coming to town. Despite the cancellation of the annual Lighted Tractor Parade, the Calistoga Chamber of Commerce has put together a number of participatory festive events celebrating the holiday season.
On Dec. 5, from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., there will be a lighted tractor display that the public can tour on foot or by car. The Chamber will be producing a brochure with a map of the 15-20 locations in and around downtown Calistoga to distribute in the days leading up to the event. The map also be able to view at VisitCalistoga.com.
The Parks & Recreation Department is also creating a slideshow of past Lighted Tractor Parade photos to be displayed at the Community Pool that same night.
Collectible sweatshirts will also be on sale soon at VisitCalistoga.com (for curbside pickup) and at the Firehouse the night of the event.
On Dec. 12, children will have an opportunity to Zoom with Santa from noon to 1 p.m. and 4 to 5 p.m. Look for the sign-up page on VisitCalistoga.com coming soon. That same day, Santa's decorated sleigh, in partnership with Celebrate! Napa Valley, will be parked in front of the Sharpsteen museum for photo opportunities. Exact time for this event is still to be determined, but will likely be from 2 to 8 p.m.
Other festivities downtown include a storefront window decorating contest for merchants Dec. 4-13. The public will be able to vote by text for their favorite display. Voters will also be entered to win a pair of Winter in the Wineries passports.
More holiday events are in the works as well such as caroling by the nuns of Holy Assumption Monastery and Sunday holiday movies by the Mount View Hotel on the Veraison patio.
All events will comply with county health regulations in regards to COVID-19.
Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade
