Calistoga's CAMi Art + Wine presents the art of Sharon Paster

CAMi Art + Wine will feature The Figures, a collection of Bay Area artist Sharon Paster's paintings now through March 27.

The gallery and tasting room will also hold an artist's reception from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 10 at 1333B Lincoln Ave.

Sharon Paster is an award-winning, Sausalito-based contemporary artist. Her semi-abstractions are based on the Northern California landscape—focusing on the hills, the bay, the beach and its people. She captures their energy working with oil pigment sticks almost exclusively. Using these oils as both drawing and colorful painting tools, she is able to create tension amidst the calm—contrasting the fixed with the fluid—and showcasing the connections that exist just under the surface.

Sharon’s work has been shown at San Francisco’s DeYoung Museum, the Marin Museum of Contemporary Art, San Jose Institute of Contemporary Art and the Sonoma Valley Museum of Art, as well as in various publications including House Beautiful, Luxe Magazine, San Francisco Magazine, Marin Magazine and the Serena & Lily Catalog. She co-chairs the ICB Sausalito Artists Association board and is a regular contributor to Art for AIDS and the Lymelight Foundation. Sharon is represented by Art in Giving, in Boston, which donates to pediatric cancer research, as well as a number of other galleries throughout the United States.

"Each painting shown here is a personal journey—but when it represents some truth, I believe it becomes something more universal. With figurative work, I can’t help but feel the person’s pose. I try to capture the mood, plus convey what both the subject and I are going through together. These figures are not simply abstract concepts, they are very real people coming to life in an unreal world," Paster said.

"I care about how others perceive them, so it’s critical to inject air and energy into their space on the canvas. Nothing is really fixed, there’s space to move, and I want the viewer to feel that. I use oil pigment sticks as both my drawing and painting tools, since they are great at conveying solidity and energy at the same time."