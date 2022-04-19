 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Calistoga's Concerts in the Park start April 22 with Maya

  • Updated
Maya Latin tribute band

The Latin tribute band Maya performs at Pioneer Park in Calistoga.

 Submitted photo

Calistoga's Concerts in the Park series resumes Friday, April 22, Earth Day, with the popular Latin tribute band Maya. 

The concert goes from 5:30 to 7:30 pm. in Pioneer park. It's sure to be a rockin’ good time with wine available for purchase starting at 5 p.m. at the Mother Earth's Wine Bar from sustainable and green wineries Baldacci Family Vineyards, Bennett Lane Winery and Cakebread Cellars.

The free concerts in Pioneer Park are brought to the community by the Calistoga Chamber of Commerce.

See photos: Calistoga Wine Growers event 2022

The best of Calistoga wines were showcased March 26 at the new Four Seasons Resort, with 36 participating wineries and four local restaurants. 

You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News