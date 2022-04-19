Calistoga's Concerts in the Park start July 22 with Maya

Calistoga's Concerts in the Park series resumes Friday, July 22, Earth Day, with the popular Latin tribute band Maya.
The concert goes from 5:30 to 7:30 pm. in Pioneer park. It's sure to be a rockin’ good time with wine available for purchase starting at 5 p.m. at the Mother Earth's Wine Bar from sustainable and green wineries Baldacci Family Vineyards, Bennett Lane Winery and Cakebread Cellars.
The free concerts in Pioneer Park are brought to the community by the Calistoga Chamber of Commerce.
1 of 9
Calistoga Wine Growers
Jericho Canyon Vineyard offered samples of different varietals at the Calistoga Wine Growers event March 26.
Chris Grossman, Manager, DTC Operations at Chateau Montelena was pouring the 2019 Napa Valley Chardonnay, 2019 Estate Zinfandel and the 2012 Montelena Estate Cabernet Sauvignon in magnum bottles at the Calistoga Wine Growers event March 26 at the Four Seasons Resort.
Executive Chef Santiago Garcia at Calistoga Inn Restaurant & Brewery created macaroni and cheese balls to complement wine tasting at the Calistoga Wine Growers event March 26 at the Four Season's Resort.
The best of Calistoga wines were showcased March 26 at the new Four Seasons Resort, with 36 participating wineries and four local restaurants.
Calistoga Wine Growers
Jericho Canyon Vineyard offered samples of different varietals at the Calistoga Wine Growers event March 26.
Tim Carl Photography
Calistoga Wine Growers
Canard Vineyard on Dunaweal Lane was one of the 36 Calistoga Wine Growers offering tastings to guests at the annual event March 26.
Tim Carl Photography
Calistoga Wine Growers
Chris Grossman, Manager, DTC Operations at Chateau Montelena was pouring the 2019 Napa Valley Chardonnay, 2019 Estate Zinfandel and the 2012 Montelena Estate Cabernet Sauvignon in magnum bottles at the Calistoga Wine Growers event March 26 at the Four Seasons Resort.
Tim Carl Photography
Calistoga Wine Growers
Blini and caviar bundles created by Evangeline in Calistoga were one of the tempting appetizers to be paired with wines at the Calistoga Wine Growers' annual event March 26.
Tim Carl Photography
Calistoga Wine Growers
An aerial view of the Calistoga Wine Growers event March 26 at the Four Seasons Resort.
Tim Carl Photography
Calistoga Wine Growers
Four Seasons's Executive Resort Chef, Shaun Acosta, served cracker-thin Living Room Pizza from TRUSS Restaurant + Bar at the Calistoga Wine Growers event on March 26.
Tim Carl Photography
Calistoga Wine Growers
Thirty-six wineries from Calistoga's Wine Growers Association poured their best recent vintages March 26 at the Four Seasons Resort.
Tim Carl Photography
Calistoga Wine Growers
Executive Chef Santiago Garcia at Calistoga Inn Restaurant & Brewery created macaroni and cheese balls to complement wine tasting at the Calistoga Wine Growers event March 26 at the Four Season's Resort.
Tim Carl Photography
Calistoga Wine Growers
The Calistoga Wine Growers annual event took place at the new Four Seasons Resort March 26, drawing more than 200 attendees.